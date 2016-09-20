Rotherham United will use video evidence to work on improving team shape - Joe Mattock

ROTHERHAM UNITED defender Joe Mattock says that he and his team-mates will be kept busy in the club’s video suite this week in an attempt to iron out their troublesome defensive deficiencies.

The Millers, who produced a spirited performance in a midweek draw against Nottingham Forest, saw any positivity from that display dissipate in a 4-2 weekend loss at struggling Blackburn.

The meek concessions from the South Yorkshire outfit took their tally of goals conceded away from home this season to 14 in four matches – an average of over three per game.

All told, the Millers’ leakage of 20 goals represents the worst defensive record in the EFL and Mattock acknowledges that plenty of repetitive defensive drills and video analysis will be the order of the day ahead of this weekend’s game with rock-bottom Cardiff City.

The left-back said: “I think we have got to go into training, have a look at videos and do some work on team shape and getting a bit of togetherness in the team.

“I think we are getting caught out of position all around the pitch. Opposing players are receiving balls in dangerous places and you can see what they are doing – they are putting it in the top corner, like they (Craig Conway) did at Blackburn.

“We have got to work together and try to keep that back four tight and the midfield four tight as well.”

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jeremy Helan is set to announce his retirement from professional football at the age of 24 in order to devote his life to religion.

The devout Muslim has reportedly been considering retirement for some time, with his departure from the club expected to be confirmed shortly.

Helan, who joined the Owls from Manchester City in 2013, reportedly intends to travel to Saudi Arabia in order to dedicate himself to his religion.

Helan has featured once this season for Wednesday, in the 2-1 EFL Cup loss to Cambridge.

Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium will stage England women’s international with France on Friday, October 21 (8pm) to mark the start of their Euro 2017 preparations.

England head coach Mark Sampson said: “We are looking forward to playing at Doncaster.

“The area has such a big women’s football history and the Keepmoat is a great stadium so it will hopefully make for a great game.”