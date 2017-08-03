2017-18 Preview: Good deeds can bring just rewards for Rotherham United

DISCIPLINE, order, respect for others, personal responsibility, pride in the badge ... And that is just in the dressing room, never mind out on the pitch.

A new broom is sweeping across Rotherham United these days in the shape of Paul Warne, whose fastidiousness and high standards are such that sloppiness will simply not be tolerated off the pitch as well as on it in 2017-18.

Welcome to Warne’s brave new world. And the kit staff, cleaners and tea ladies who work at the club are likely to be a lot happier these days too.

After the unholy mess that was the 2016-17 season, Warne – blameless for his part in it – is the one picking up the pieces after a shambles of a campaign that every ‘Miller’ is keen to sweep under the carpet.

On his initial appointment as caretaker manager in late November, Warne started to address the untidiness – with a chaotic first third of the season effectively meaning that the demoralised and battle-scarred Millers were as good as down.

Standards had dropped. And it is perhaps only now that the ‘clean-up’ operation is close to being finished, with a new mindset being cultivated.

HELLO THERE: Ryan Williams has joined Rotherham from South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In the dark days of early winter, Warne’s vision of a Millers side rich with good, like-minded characters giving everything and playing the high-tempo football that was a hallmark of the feted side he played in under Ronnie Moore in the glory days of the early noughties seemed miles away.

But given the positive events of the summer so far, where solid recruitment has been replicated by a sturdy pre-season, the Millers may just be finding traces of that successfull footballing DNA again, with a group of hard-working and humble players starting to look together as one.

Warne said: “I am all about good human beings; I am obsessed with it. They get fined now if they drop a sock on the club badge which is on the floor of the dressing room and things like that matter. They tidy up after themselves.

“We went to see the mayor the other day and all the lads put their cups and plates away, which was unheard off. Now the kit is all in piles for the kit man. The washing ladies just come and pick them up, as opposed to things being strewn everywhere.

I do not think any of them think they have a divine right to play, which is good and that means competition for places which means harder training sessions and better performances, I hope. Rotherham boss Paul Warne

“Don’t get me wrong, if they don’t do it, they get fined. But I still think that they are better people for doing it. I think respecting everybody who works at the club is crucial and with this group of lads, there are no ‘big-timers’.

“And I do not think any of them think they have a divine right to play, which is good and that means competition for places which means harder training sessions and better performances, I hope.”

On the pitch, the Millers’ two home pre-season friendlies against Sheffield United and Barnsley did offer a welcome rewind to happier times as envisaged by Warne.

The 44-year-old may be a comparative managerial ‘rookie’, but he has been around the block long enough to know the real stuff is now about to begin, allied to the importance of patience from fans.

Tasked with effectively building a new team complete with a new playing style, Warne is also assigned with getting results to try and appease a fanbase who grew sick of losing in 2016-17. In all there were 33 league defeats, with several unwanted records also set.

Warne said: “We are going to try and get this team as close to the top of the league as we can.

“But I am also a realist and I feel that we should aim for the top ten and see where we are.

“I like to think all the lads are well aware that I demand a physical output.

“Hence when I recruited, I wanted pace at the back and athleticism up top and in the middle.

“My DNA is that I want athleticism and a group of men,

“That’s what I think we have got.

“I can accept a bad performance; I have had loads of them from the players.

“But I cannot accept the effort not being there.”