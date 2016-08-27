Barnsley 4 Rotherham 0: Heckingbottom salutes response as Stubbs calls for responsibility

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM hailed Barnsley's turbo-changed second-half showing which downed a dismal Rotherham United in a four-goal drubbing at Oakwell.

The Reds, without Alfie Mawson ahead of his impending move to Swansea, turned in an outstanding display on the restart which floored the Millers - with Alan Stubbs and his players afforded a welter of boos from irate visiting supporters following the final whistle.

In contrast, Heckingbottom was able to savour an excelllent win, thanks to first goals of the season for Marc Roberts, Adam Hammill, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Kent, which has crowned a vibrant opening month to the Championship season for the Reds, up to third spot following the handsome 4-0 win.

Heckingbottom, who confirmed that James Bree missed the game with a hamstring problem, with Stefan Payne to be assessed after coming off just four minutes after entering the fray with a leg injury, said: "I was delighted. We have turned a steady start to the season into a very good one.

"We would have been delighted with nine points from five games at the start of the season.

"At home, it is three wins from three games. We can win games in this league and if you want to achieve anything in this league, that is what you must be able to do.

Alan Stubbs

"The style of the win and the end result puts a bit of icing on the cake.

"There was nothing much in the first half and it was pretty even-steven. But we asked for more quality and tempo and were adamant we would get the win and we executed things properly.

"To get two goals in quick succession really killed the game."

Meanwhile Millers chief Stubbs labelled his side's meek second-half efforts were not good enough, with the Liverpudlian giving plenty of food for thought ahead of the international breaks.

Stubbs, who has promised that his transfer business is not over, while stating that some existing players are also likely to leave before Wednesday's deadline, said: "Today, after we conceded, we let in another and that is a few times now where we have conceded quickly in succession and that cannot happen.

"The players know and we work on being compact during the week. And one or two didn't do that.

"It is not about ranting and raving. It is about the players, me and all of us, taking collective responsibility.

"It was obviously very disappointing. If the players are not prepared to work hard, then we will have players out and bring players in.

"It was not good enough, simple as that."