Blackburn Rovers 4 Rotherham United 2: Basic errors costing Millers dearly, says Alan Stubbs

FRUSTRATED manager Alan Stubbs has threatened to make changes after watching Rotherham United’s poor defending play a major role in their defeat to bottom club Blackburn Rovers

An enthralling game saw Danny Ward put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute before Craig Conway brilliantly restored parity 10 minutes later.

Home debutant Emnes finished off the move of the match on the half-hour and Ben Marshall looked to have put the result beyond doubt when adding a third 15 seconds after the restart.

Ward’s late header set up a frantic finish, but Sam Gallagher capped off a fine individual display by home a fourth in injury time for Blackburn’s first t Championship win this season.

He said: “To be honest, I’m saying the same thing most weeks.

“First and foremost, we have to cut out basic, fundamental mistakes that we’re making. I can’t think of any goals that we’ve conceded where teams have completely cut us open because we’re significantly contributing to our own downfall by making basic mistakes and we’re getting punished.

“We needed to stay in the game at 2-1 and I felt we could get something out of the game, but then to concede within 30-40 seconds after the break...

“It’s the manner of the goals that’s the disappointing thing. You’re just asking defenders to do their jobs.

“First of all, you have to keep working at it and keep saying the same things week-in, week-out. If not, leave them out. That’s how you stop it.”

Blackburn Rovers: Steele, Lowe, Greer (Wharton 81), Hoban, Williams, Marshall, Evans (Lenihan 82), Guthrie, Conway (Samuelsen 90), Emnes, Gallagher. Unused substitutes: Feeney, Byrne, Akpan, Raya.

Rotherham United: Camp, Kelly, Fry, Kelvin Wilson, Mattock, Taylor, Halford (Frecklington 50), Adeyemi (Vaulks 75), Allan (Yates 51), Brown, Ward. Unused substitutes: Forde, Price, Ball, Newell.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).