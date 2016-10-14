Chelsea prospect is setting the example to fellow Millers

ALAN STUBBS has hailed the character of loanee Izzy Brown after revealing that he has been playing through the pain barrier for the Rotherham United cause.

The vibrant performances of the highly-rated Chelsea teenager have provided succour for supporters during the Millers’ fraught start to the season, with the 19-year-old showing himself to be a real shining light.

But it is his qualities of grit and determination which have also caught the eye of Stubbs, who confirmed that Brown shrugged off a severe bout of tonsillitis to play in the two matches just prior to the international break.

On Brown, who has already shown his attacking prowess in operating in several roles in the final third for the Millers, Stubbs said: “Izzy can play in a few positions and is a talented boy.

“He was feeling pretty rough at Huddersfield and it carried on into the Newcastle game. But he was adamant he wanted to play.

“That, to me, showed a different side to his character that perhaps people do not know about.

“He deserves a lot of credit for that.”

The rock-bottom Millers will need that resolve, character and more besides from every manjack of their side during some testing games in the coming weeks ahead, starting off with demanding back-to-back away tests at Norwich and Birmingham, before hosting another high-flier in Reading.

Saturday’s Carrow Road test against the second-placed Canaries – who are unbeaten at home this term – sees Rotherham seeking to avoid recording their worst away start to a season in 95 years.

If the Millers lose in Norfolk, it will represent the first occasion since 1921 in which they have lost their opening six league games on the road and while the hosts will be short-priced favourites to prevail, Stubbs insists his side can defy the odds and be weekend ‘coupon-busters’.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Norwich, where the Millers have not won in nine visits since April, 1966, Stubbs added: “Our last couple of performances have given reason for optimism. We have certainly competed better.

“If we can give the same level of performance against the second-placed side or even better – which the team are capable of – then we give ourselves an opportunity to cause an upset.

“I do not think anyone gives us a realistic chance of going to Carrow Road and coming away a result.

“But this division has the knack of throwing up the craziest results.”

Stubbs has revealed that influential defender Kirk Broadfoot could potentially return to action in time for the club’s home encounter with the Royals in eight days’ time, with the Scot having been out since mid-August after undergoing an operation to correct a nerve problem in his back.

The 32-year-old – outstanding during the club’s ‘Great Escape’ run in early Spring which staved off relegation – has not featured since the opening day of the season.

But he is now back in training with a view to him potentially being available for next weekend.

While the news regarding Broadfoot is positive, Tom Adeyemi (calf/thigh) is still not ready for a return and Stubbs said: “Saturday comes too soon (for Broadfoot) and I would probably say the same about Tuesday as well.

“He has got a chance of being in a better position for the Reading game.

“With Tom, we are potentially looking at a week, two maximum, hopefully.”