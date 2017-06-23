Danny Ward exits Rotherham United after sealing switch to Cardiff City

ROTHERHAM UNITED striker Danny Ward has completed his move to Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City for an undisclosed seven-figure fee believed to be in the region of £1.6m - with Huddersfield Town receiving a significant sell-on fee.

Ward, 25, the Millers’ top-scorer last term with 12 goals, has signed a three-year-deal with the Bluebirds.

The striker previously worked with Warnock during his brief spell in charge of Rotherham in the second half of 2015-16.

The Bradford-born forward moved to the Millers from Huddersfield in the summer of 2015, with Town inserting a sell-out clause into the deal.

The striker was the subject of bids in the January transfer window, but they were rebuffed by the Millers, who invoked a clause in his contract to extend his deal by a year last month.

All told, Ward made 95 appearances for the Millers, scoring 19 goals.