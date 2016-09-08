Dexter Blackstock is last Rotherham United incoming, says Millers boss Alan Stubbs

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Alan Stubbs does not envisage any more incoming moves following the capture of free agent striker Dexter Blackstock.

The Millers completed the signing of the former Nottingham Forest frontman on a three-year deal earlier this week, ending their lengthy search for a recognised Championship forward.

Stubbs confirmed that the club had explored the prospect of bringing in one, possibly two more free transfer recruits, only for things to fall through.

Following that development, Stubbs, who has brought in nine new players to the club since the beginning of August and 13 in total since becoming Millers chief in June, admits he is happy to work with what he has got.

On the subject of any more possible recruits, Stubbs, who is set to welcome back Tom Adeyemi, Lee Frecklington and Joe Newell into the fray for tomorrow’s home match with Bristol City, said: “We are happy with what we have got now.

“We were potentially looking at another one, possibly two, to bring in.

“They didn’t materialise, not through any fault of the club, and we move on.

“We have got what we have now and if that is what it is until January, at least we know what we are working with.

“Now it is about getting the team to gel even more and getting a settled team on the pitch week in week out.”

Stubbs has explained his rationale behind the decision to sanction Richie Smallwood’s loan move to Scunthorpe United for the rest of the season, with intense midfield competition prompting his move.

On letting fans’ favourite Smallwood leave, Stubbs added: “We have a number of defensive lynchpins who can play that position. Unfortunately, only one or possibly two can play.

“You have to be honest with the player and I certainly was with Richie.

“He’s entering the last year of his contract and, to be fair to Richie, he doesn’t want to be just sitting here, picking up his wages and not playing. Before you know it, his options become limited at the end of the season.”

Stubbs confirmed that Saturday’s game is likely to come too soon for Blackstock to make his debut, with the player still working on his fitness.