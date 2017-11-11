Doncaster Rovers 1 Rotherham United 1: Moore grabs late, late Millers equaliser

A DRAMATIC 95TH-minute strike from top-scorer Kieffer Moore rescued a derby point in the nick of time for the Millers - and also spared the blushes of visiting captain Richard Wood.

With Rovers on the cusp of three precious points against their South Yorkshire neighbours, courtesy of a 62nd-minute own goal from Wood, the Millers saved their skins by salvaging a draw right at the death from a familiar source.

Moore was on hand to fire home the rebound for his 13th goal of the season after Craig Alcock had blocked his initial effort after Ian Lawlor made an initial point-blank save to deny substitute David Ball.

It was a moment that home supporters were left to rue, but on the day, the Millers' draw was deserved, with Paul Warne's side having the better of the limited goalmouth action on show.

Wood proved a central figure, hitting the crossbar in the first period, with replays suggesting his 34th-minute effort may have even crossed the line before a more fateful contribution on the restart.

After seeing his side ship three goals in their past three league matches, a clean sheet at half-time will have been greeted enthusiastically by Warne, although there was an inescapable sense of if only.

Doncaster Rovers v Rotherham United. Picture: Chris Etchells

The Millers provided the one talking point of a pretty sterile first half, which briefly came to life 11 minutes before the break.

Ryan Williams' left-wing cross was met by Semi Ajayi, whose downward header struck the woodwork, with Wood's follow-up header also bouncing down off the bar before being gratefully gathered by Ian Lawlor.

Video replays failed to show if whether Wood's effort had gone over the line, although with a fair bit of the goal to aim at, the veteran defender could have forgone any controversy by placing his effort into the net.

At the other end, Rovers lacked attacking teeth, despite some neat enough build-up at times, with the tempo a little ponderous and the hosts failing to stretch the Millers defence and mix up play and trouble Richard O'Donnell, who had very little to do in a quiet first half.

An early headed chance for Moore, which drifted just wide, reiterated their aerial threat, but play, as with the first half, largely became scrappy, with plenty of inspiration but little inspiration.

It needed something special or someone to err to break the code and it duly arrived shortly after the hour mark when Wood suffered the sort of moment defenders dread by steering a routine cross from Rodney Kongolo past his own keeper.

It was a goal which the hosts scarcely deserved, but Rovers were never about to look a gifthorse in the mouth.

The goal settled Rovers, with Baudry dragging a shot wide and Marquis seeing his snapshot fly just over - but in the main, it was a case of Darren Ferguson's men hanging onto their precious gain.

The Millers applied the pressure, despite not showing too much method and went desperately close to a leveller when replacement Jonson Clarke-Harris struck the post seven minutes from time, with Vaulks follow-up blocked.

At the other end, Marquis went close to a killer second when his glancing header flashed agonisingly wide from Toffolo's quality free-kick, but the final word went to Moore.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Wright, Butler, Baudry; Blair (Alcock 79), Kongolo, Houghton, Toffolo; Coppinger (Mandeville 86), Marquis, Rowe. Substitutes unused: Marosi, Garratt, Whiteman, Beestin, Williams.

Rotherham United: O'Donnell; Emmanuel (Clarke-Harris 74), Ajayi, Wood (Ball 86), Ihiekwe; Potter; Williams, Vaulks, Newell, Taylor (Towell 68); Moore. Substitutes unused: Bilboe, Forde, Wiles, Yates.

Referee: G Scott (Oxon).

Attendance: 12,428 (3,829 Rotherham supporters).

