Double trouble: Rotherham United sweating over fitness of key duo for Owls derby

KEY Rotherham United duo Danny Ward and Lee Frecklington are injury doubts ahead of tomorrow night’s South Yorkshire derby with visiting Sheffield Wednesday.

Top-scorer Ward is struggling with a knock, while captain Frecklington came off in Saturday’s relegation-confirming 1-0 loss at home to Fulham with a calf problem.

Warne, who will hold a meeting with chairman Tony Stewart this afternoon, with his future at the top of the agenda with the club to announce their new permanent manager on Wednesday, said: “We have got a few doubts.

“I am not sure, as of yet at this minute in time if they are complete doubts, but I think Wardy and Frecks are both struggling.

“Ben Purrington didn’t start on Saturday because of a little hamstring type (issue) and that’s why I played (Darnell) Fisher at left back and he (Purrington) came through the game all right in the 15 or 20 minutes he played and he should be okay.

“Apart from that, I don’t think I have got any more issues.

“Last week was probably the best squad I had and if I do lose Wardy and Frecks, it’s a big part of my team, obviously.”