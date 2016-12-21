Fan’s view: Rotherham United

Verdict: Disastrous. It began with a poor appointment in Alan Stubbs, who was out of his depth and disconnected from the fan-base. A shoddy pre-season, very poor summer recruitment and mistakes made in our past two seasons have caught up with us. We managed to convince a well-versed Championship manager in Kenny Jackett to join, only for him to leave after five games. We were involved in a miracle to stay up last season and need a bigger one this time. However, this is RUFC, so never rule it out.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? In many areas, it has gone wrong, the main issue being the appointment of Alan Stubbs.

Best moment: Beating QPR 1-0 at home under Paul Warne; a true Millers display.

Lowest moment: We have had that many, I cannot single one out.

Best and worst opposition teams: Brighton, and Cardiff City under Paul Trollope.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Recruitment of experienced Championship players that are up for a proper battle.

Predicted finish: 23rd. But hoping for a miracle.