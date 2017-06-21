Fixtures 2017-18 - Rotherham United

Rotherham United will open their return to the League One, as they travel to Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood Town.

Here are the Millers’ full League One fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

5 Fleetwood Town Away

12 Southend United Home

19 Peterborough United Away

26 Charlton Athletic Home

September

2 Portsmouth Away

9 Bury Home

12 Walsall Home

16 Bradford City Away

23 Oldham Athletic Home

26 Blackburn Rovers Away

30 Northampton Town Home

October

7 Rochdale Away

14 Scunthorpe United Home

17 AFC Wimbledon Away

21 Oxford United Away

28 Gillingham Home

November

11 Doncaster Rovers Away

18 Shrewsbury Town Home

21 Bristol Rovers Away

25 Wigan Athletic Home

December

9 Blackpool Away

16 Plymouth Argyle Home

23 MK Dons Home

26 Bury Away

30 Walsall Away

January

1 Blackburn Rovers Home

6 Bradford City Home

13 Oldham Athletic Away

20 Portsmouth Home

27 MK Dons Away

February

3 AFC Wimbledon Home

10 Scunthorpe United Away

13 Oxford United Home

17 Shrewsbury Town Away

24 Doncaster Rovers Home

March

3 Gillingham Away

10 Rochdale Home

17 Northampton Town Away

24 Southend United Away

31 Peterborough Home

April

2 Charlton Athletic Away

7 Fleetwood Town Home

14 Wigan Athletic Away

21 Bristol Rovers Home

28 Plymouth Argyle Away

May

5 Blackpool Home