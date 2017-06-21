Fixtures 2017-18 - Rotherham United

Rotherham United will open their return to the League One, as they travel to Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood Town.
Here are the Millers’ full League One fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.
August
5 Fleetwood Town Away
12 Southend United Home
19 Peterborough United Away
26 Charlton Athletic Home
September
2 Portsmouth Away
9 Bury Home
12 Walsall Home
16 Bradford City Away
23 Oldham Athletic Home
26 Blackburn Rovers Away
30 Northampton Town Home
October
7 Rochdale Away
14 Scunthorpe United Home
17 AFC Wimbledon Away
21 Oxford United Away
28 Gillingham Home
November
11 Doncaster Rovers Away
18 Shrewsbury Town Home
21 Bristol Rovers Away
25 Wigan Athletic Home
December
9 Blackpool Away
16 Plymouth Argyle Home
23 MK Dons Home
26 Bury Away
30 Walsall Away
January
1 Blackburn Rovers Home
6 Bradford City Home
13 Oldham Athletic Away
20 Portsmouth Home
27 MK Dons Away
February
3 AFC Wimbledon Home
10 Scunthorpe United Away
13 Oxford United Home
17 Shrewsbury Town Away
24 Doncaster Rovers Home
March
3 Gillingham Away
10 Rochdale Home
17 Northampton Town Away
24 Southend United Away
31 Peterborough Home
April
2 Charlton Athletic Away
7 Fleetwood Town Home
14 Wigan Athletic Away
21 Bristol Rovers Home
28 Plymouth Argyle Away
May
5 Blackpool Home