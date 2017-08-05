Fleetwood v Rotherham United: Millers chief Paul Warne has recruited the ‘right stuff’

LIKE most managers on the eve of a new season, Paul Warne is understandably loathe to make outlandish predictions.

But that has not stopped the Rotherham United chief making one forecast – that the Millers have recruited players who fit into the club’s successful ethos of the past.

Specifically during the Millers’ golden times under Ronnie Moore, those wearing a red and white jersey oozed commitment, physicality and possessed a strong sense of character and work ethic – and in that respect pre-season performances from several newcomers have provided a welcome rewind.

Warne said: “It was not so much the fact that I had a few ‘bad eggs’ (last year). But certain players suit certain clubs at certain times. My example is that a Kieffer Moore or Proctor suit this club. It does not mean that others who haven’t done so well here are bad players or ‘bad eggs’, but just that they are not really suited.

“I have pretty much a full quota now of players and, in that respect, I am really pleased because it has been a tough pre-season and all the lads have bought into what we are trying to achieve.

“When we were in Austria, we had a lot of classroom meetings about what we want to achieve as a group and expect of each other as human beings.

“It is probably been a bit quirky; whether the lads have bought into it (I don’t know). But the performances have been good.”

As for Warne’s own managerial well-being ahead of the start of his first full season in charge, he feels more relaxed than he was when he took over initially as caretaker chief late last year, having learnt the art of delegation.

He said: “If I can, I don’t feel I have to be involved in every single thing that happens at the club.

“I think in the early days I micro-managed too much. I am a bit more relaxed.”