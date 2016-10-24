Former Rotherham United stalwart Paul Hurst takes over at Shrewsbury Town

Former Rotherham United defender Paul Hurst has left Grimsby Town to become the new manager of Shrewsbury after the two clubs agreed a compensation package.

Shrewsbury, who have been without a manager since Micky Mellon left on October 7 to take over at National League side Tranmere, approached Grimsby over the weekend for permission to speak to Hurst.

Paul Hurst played over 400 games for Rotherham United . Picture: Terry Carrott

The Mariners confirmed his departure to the New Meadow on Monday morning.

A statement on Grimsby’s official website said: “Following an official approach by Shrewsbury Town over the weekend and the agreement as to compensation which would be payable, Grimsby Town gave permission for Shrewsbury to speak to Paul Hurst with regard to the vacant manager’s position at Shrewsbury.

“Agreement has been reached between Shrewsbury and Paul Hurst who has been appointed manager.

“We wish to place on record our thanks to Paul for all he has done for the Club since his appointment in March 2011. He will forever be remembered as the manager who successfully saw the return of this club to the Football League.

“He leaves the club in a strong position and we wish him well for the future.

“Assistant manager Chris Doig will be joining Paul at Shrewsbury and again we thank Chris for his work for the club.”

Hurst, 42, guided the Mariners to promotion to League Two last season. The club are currently eighth in the table and only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

The Sheffield-born full-back played 438 games for Rotherham United in a 15-year playing career between 1993 and 2008, scoring 13 goals.

Shrewsbury announced a press conference for Monday at 2pm to officially unveil Hurst as manager.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media.

Like the Yorkshire Post Football Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram.