HIGHLIGHTS: How Rotherham United missed their chance to gain ground at Burton Albion

Burton scored a quickfire double to steal a vital 2-1 win at Rotherham, whose hopes of entering 2017 in touch with their relegation rivals suffered a damaging blow.

The Millers dominated 85 minutes of the Sky Bet Championship encounter at New York Stadium, but the five first-half minutes where Chris O'Grady and Jackson Irvine scored proved pivotal as Burton registered their first ever away win in the second tier.

It was a night of frustration for Paul Warne's men, who could not add to Tom Adeyemi's goal in first-half stoppage time despite a host of fine chances and their good work against Wigan on Boxing Day was undone as they sit 10 points adrift of safety.

Big-match verdict: Rotherham United pass up opportunity to build on win over Wigan Athletic

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport