I am not one to rant and rave, insists Millers boss Alan Stubbs

MANAGER Alan Stubbs has vowed not to change his understated touchline style at Rotherham United, preferring to stay true to himself.

The Millers’ boss is drawing censure from some sections of supporters and not just because he has presided over only one Championship win in 10 matches, which sees his side propping up the table.

A lack of histrionics from the dug-out or interaction with fans has led to criticism from some, alongside a perceived reluctance to acknowledge supporters after certain games.

Stubbs is adamant that his demeanour is not a significant issue and believes it should not be equated with a lack of passion to get things right at Rotherham, claiming managerial styles coming in all shapes and sizes.

The former Hibernian chief, whose side will attempt to arrest their downturn at home to Championship title favourites Newcastle United at a sold-out AESSEAL New York Stadium tomorrow, said: “I am me. I do not take too much notice of it.

“I am not one to run up to fans when we win and I am not one to do it when we lose.

“I have said all along, it is all about the players. I am the manager in the background who picks the team.

“I do not need to clap someone to appreciate them. I did not do it at Hibs.

“I heard the other week that potentially one of the reasons why we were not winning games was because I was sat in the dug-out. You (can) stand up and we have still lost.

“If it meant us winning, I would do somersaults.

“But I am afraid that it is not going to be the answer to the problem. I am what I am.

“I am not one of these managers who rants and raves on the touchline.

“I am not one to run up to the fans at the end and jump in and mingle amongst them. I am me.

“You have to accept that. If I go five or 10 games unbeaten, then I might change a little bit. (But) I doubt it.”

Tomorrow’s game with Newcastle will come too soon for defender Stephen Kelly, who is still sidelined with a thigh issue which has seen him miss the club’s last two matches.

Tomorrow’s home game against the Magpies represents the first league encounter between the two sides in Rotherham in almost exactly 24 years.

The north-easterners won 5-1 at the Millers’ old Millmoor home in a Division Two fixture on October 2, 1982.