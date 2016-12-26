‘I felt a bit helpless’ - Paul Warne relieved after Rotherham United edge home

ROTHERHAM UNITED caretaker manager Paul Warne will not look back on his side’s dramatic 3-2 win over Wigan with much enjoyment.

The Millers looked set for a far more comfortable Boxing Day as they enjoyed a 3-0 half-time lead over their nearest rivals thanks to goals from Aimen Belaid, Danny Ward and a Dan Burn own goal.

But they nearly threw it away in the second half as Wigan staged a fightback and made it a tense affair as Yanic Wildschut and Jordi Gomez found the net.

The Millers just had enough to hold on in a nervy ending, but it left Warne needing a lie down.

“I was a nervous wreck,” Warne said. “When the first one went in I started to worry because momentum is a massive thing in sport. I thought, ‘Here we go’. I felt a bit helpless.

“They kept coming at us, but I am proud of the lads, they give everything, they put their bodies on the line. I never expected it to be easy, no game is.

“I tried to send them out as positive as I could and we started the game really well. They looked confident and bright. I don’t think 3-0 flattered us at all, we were worthy of our lead. I thought we were a constant threat. Did I enjoy the second half? No. Am I happy with the win? Yes.”

Rotherham: Price, Fisher, Wood, Belaid, Mattock, Forde, Adeyemi, Frecklington, Newell (Vaulks 84), Brown (Odemwingie 68), Ward. Unused substitutes: Kelly, Broadfoot, Taylor, Blackstock, Bilboe.

Wigan: Jaaskelainen, Kellett (Byrne 80), Buxton, Burn, Warnock, Jacobs, Power, Gomez, Grigg, Davies (Le Fondre 56), Wildschut. Unused substitutes: Flores, Woolery, Luke Burke, Lavercombe, Stubbs.

Referee: D Coote (Nottinghamshire).