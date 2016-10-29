Ipswich Town 2 Rotherham United 2: Football can be a cruel game, admits Jackett

Rotherham United missed out on a first away of the season as David McGoldrick grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage timet for Ipswich.

David McGoldrick grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Ipswich at the expense of plucky Rotherham.

The Millers had looked on course for their first win in 11 matches thanks to two goals from the excellent Danny Ward.

But it was heartbreak for the Sky Bet Championship’s basement club after McGoldrick, making his first start since the opening day of the season, drilled the ball into the corner from 25 yards out to secure a 2-2 draw.

Millers boss Kenny Jackett said: “Football can be a cruel game and it is very deflating for our players who worked so hard during the match.

“It was a terrific strike from McGoldrick but it is the second late goal we have conceded in the last week and it is costing us.

“There are things we need to work on but we were very competitive and we look like we have a goal threat. And we also stopped the rot of defeats.”

Ipswich got off to a flyer when Freddie Sears poked Tom Lawrence’s free-kick beyond Lee Camp at the near post with just three minutes on the clock.

But by the seventh minute, Rotherham were level. Richard Wood headed the ball back into the area from a half-cleared corner and Ward took advantage of some statuesque home defending to turn and fire home.

The shell-shocked home side still looked the most threatening although Ward’s goal-bound shot had to be blocked by the alert Adam Webster on 25 minutes before McGoldrick headed over another dangerous set piece from Lawrence.

Teddy Bishop dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box after a mazy run which bypassed two Rotherham defenders before Ipswich’s young left-back Myles Kenlock almost gave them the lead when his low header was matched by a fine low save by Camp.

Within three minutes of the second half beginning, Rotherham grabbed a shock lead.

Will Vaulks’ long throw saw Ipswich centre-back Christophe Berra and Webster get in each other’s way and Ward side-footed a volley into the corner.

Amazingly, Ipswich almost conceded again from another long throw when it was allowed to drift across the area and Richard Wood’s effort at the far post went just wide.

Ipswich introduced Leon Best and Jonny Williams and the latter made an instant impact, the Welshman’s teasing cross ending with McGoldrick firing a shot high over the bar when finding some rare space in the Rotherham box.

As home fans directed their complaints McCarthy’s way, it looked as if Rotherham would hang on to claim their first win for more than three months.

But McGoldrick had other ideas and provided a sublime finish with almost the last kick off the game.

