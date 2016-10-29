Ipswich Town 2 Rotherham United 2: Latest from Portman Road

Kenny Jackett took his Rotherham United side to Ipswich Town today looking for his first win as Millers manager.

Peter Odemwingie was named on the bench for the Millers after joining on a short-term deal.

But it was the visitors who made the early breakthrough, Freddie Sears netting in the opening three minutes.

The advantage did not last long though. Four minutes to be exact, as Danny Ward pounced to make it 1-1.

Rotherham were in front early in the second half, and again it was Ward again as he fired home.

McGoldrick equalised deep into stoppage time.

