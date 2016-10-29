Ipswich Town v Rotherham United: Latest from Portman Road

Kenny Jackett takes his Rotherham United side to Ipswich Town today looking for his first win as Millers manager.

Team news: Peter Odemwingie is set to make his Millers’ bow after joining on a short-term deal. Stephen Kelly is back after an Achilles problem, but Tom Adeyemi, Kirk Broadfoot and Kelvin Wilson are still out. Ipswich forward David McGoldrick could be in contention following his return from an ankle ligament injury.

Last six games: Ipswich LDLDWL; Rotherham LLLLLL.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: Ipswich 0 Rotherham 1, March 19, 2016; Championship.

