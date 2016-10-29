Ipswich v Rotherham United: Kenny Jackett aims to reprise Neil Warnock’s escape act

IT remains to be seen if the Red Adair outfit fits as snugly around the shoulders of Kenny Jackett as it did with Neil Warnock during his time at Rotherham United.

Warnock orchestrated an escape act that the legendary American oil-well firefighter Adair would have been proud of last season.

As with Warnock, another vastly-experienced managerial operator in Jackett knows where this season’s fightback must begin for the Millers, who have taken just six points from 14 matches so far this season.

Namely from the back, with Jackett acutely conscious of the Millers’ damning defensive charge-sheet, just as Warnock will have been when he breezed through the doors for his salvation act in early January.

On the road, no one needs reminding of the club’s horrendous statistics at the start of 2016-17 – seven league games played, seven games lost with a crippling concession of 23 goals. Those figures are unlikely to be lost upon Jackett.

He said: “The squad are enthusiastic and I do not see any problems with attitude although, at times, they have been naive to the division.

“The outstanding statistic has been our goals against column. That has been a big thing and losing leads has been a bit of problem as well.

“The position in the league does not make for very good reading at the moment and there is a reason that you get the job.

“But I want to try and do what we did last season, which is scrape ourselves off the bottom and survive again in a very good division.”

Portman Road witnessed a memorable episode in the Millers’ escapology act under Warnock last term, by virtue of an outstanding 1-0 win during a magical March.

That at least will serve as some inspiration for the hardy band of supporters who head to East Anglia this afternoon, with the Millers without an away victory since a heady day on April 9 when MK Dons were beaten 4-0.

Jackett said: “Every challenge in the position we are in can make every week appear tough, I understand that.

“But you have to get use to that in a very good Championship and be comfortable and competitive.”

Ipswich forward David McGoldrick could be in contention to start following his return from an ankle ligament injury.

The Republic of Ireland international came off the bench in the 3-0 defeat at leaders Newcastle for a first appearance since early August.