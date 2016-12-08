John Breckin offering Paul Warne concise and ‘pertinent’ support at Rotherham

ROTHERHAM United’s caretaker manager Paul Warne says bringing veteran former No 2 John Breckin in on an interim basis has proved a “calming influence” this week.

Breckin played for the Millers in the 1970s and 1980s and has twice previously been assistant manager, first to Ronnie Moore and then Mark Robins.

Warne – who has been in charge since Kenny Jackett’s shock resignation just under a fortnight ago – played under both so knows the experienced 63-year-old, who had been working in the club’s commercial department, well.

Bottom of the Championship Millers will host QPR tomorrow with an emotional Warne having apologised for his own perceived errors after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion.

“I spoke to ‘Breck’ after I did that press on Saturday and he just spoke sense to me,” he said.

“He said I could only control certain things, not everything, don’t take it so personally – but I did – so he’s been a calming influence this week.

“In the team meetings, he doesn’t say a lot, but what he says is pertinent.

“He’s just a good sounding board for me.

“I speak to (coaches) Hammy (Matt Hamshaw), Dibs (Andy Dibble) and I think I’m going the right way.

“But because of my relationship with ‘Breck’ as opposed to maybe other members of staff – and I don’t want to be disrespectful there – if he thought I was doing it wrong I think he’d tell me.

“Whether other ones who have just joined the first team would be as brave and say, ‘Warney is mental’ I don’t know.

“But I think he would pull me on it and say, ‘Look mate, you can’t be doing that at home, or this away from home’.

“When he says to me he thinks I have got it right, it gives me confidence in what I’m doing and maybe that will permeate through to the players, too.

“He’s been a big part of what we’ve done this week. I considered him last week, but it was mayhem then.”

Warne said Scotland international defender Kirk Broadfoot successfully came through a reserve game on Tuesday and could return from injury for the first team in two to three weeks.

Goalkeeper Lee Camp trained partially yesterday and has a “very good chance” of lining up against QPR. Captain Lee Frecklington also hopes to return to boost the Millers’ chances of a much-needed win.