Jon Taylor confident Rotherham United can make swift return

A number of Yorkshire clubs may be firmly focused on some pressing business for the rest of the season, but for Rotherham United, sights have switched to the close season and a rebuilding job following a desperate 2016-17 campaign which has ended in relegation.

Regardless of the Millers’ horrendous year which has seen them pick up just four wins in 43 league matches, winger Jon Taylor has cast aside talk that next season will be all about consolidating and – and feels promotion will be a very realistic aim for Paul Warne’s side.

Taylor, who joined the Millers in a club record six-figure deal from Peterborough United just before the start of the season in early August, said: “We have got to aim for promotion next season. We have got a great squad (for League One).

“That can be the only aim, and I am sure we will do it if everyone sticks together.

“We have been losing nearly every week. Hopefully, next year we will be winning nearly every week, providing memories for everyone and getting promoted. The basis is definitely there. We just need a few key signings.

“I think we will be winning a lot more games in League One. It sounds daft to say it, because we have been losing (almost) every week in the Championship, but there are some really good players here.”

The Millers entertain Ipswich on Saturday and are seeking their first win since January 14.