Loan deal sees Rotherham United’s Richie Smallwood head to Scunthorpe

ROTHERHAM UNITED midfielder Richie Smallwood has completed his move to League One outfit Scunthorpe United on a season-long loan.

The defensive midfielder, 25, has started two league matches for the Millers this term and despite him being a regular for the vast majority of last season, Millers manager Alan Stubbs has elected to sanction the exit of the Teessider, who joined the Millers for £175,000 in August 2014 following a successful earlier loan stint.

Smallwood, player of the year at the club in their first season in the Championship in 2014-15, was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 4-0 derby loss at Barnsley.

The Millers are now focusing on inward activity with moves expected to be confirmed before the 11pm deadline, with a new striker being at the top of their priority list.