Millers clear the air in bid to spark revival

TONY STEWART is banking on a candid ‘heart to heart’ session with Alan Stubbs and his coaching stuff on helping to stimulate a renaissance for Rotherham United.

The Millers have bridges to build again with supporters after a dispiriting derby defeat at Oakwell just before the international break, when Barnsley fired in four unanswered second-half goals as the visitors capitulated.

The events crowned an underwhelming start to 2016-17 for the Millers, who are striving to put a difficult opening to the campaign behind them during the new calendar month, which sees them afforded home advantage in three of their next four outings.

Stewart is the first to acknowledge that some soul-searching followed in the immediate aftermath of events at Barnsley.

But after an honest appraisal of the Millers’ worrying start to the season, which saw them claim four points from a possible 15 and win just once, Stewart is confident that lessons have been learned and taken on board.

The Millers chairman said: “On the Monday after the Barnsley game, we had a meeting. You have to get everything out – the passion, everything – and say what you mean and mean what you say.

“When you have done all that, you then get on with the job and everyone is friends and pally. That is how I run my business.

“I always want to look at the depths of losing and I sometimes exaggerate that depth and go below it.

“You do not want a knee-jerk reaction, but you want to say: ‘Look, that has happened. We do not want it to happen again.’

“There were a lot of reasons for that happening. We played a lot of young lads (at Barnsley). We had to do it because of a lot of injuries etcetera. We will learn from that.

“I like Alan and his number two, John Doolan. Taff (Andy Holden, first-team coach) was also in the Premier League for a long time with David Moyes at Everton. There is quality there and intelligence.”

The Millers, whose haul of four points is still three more than they managed from the same amount of Championship games last August, resume after the international break with a home match against Bristol City before welcoming Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

They also visit Blackburn and welcome Cardiff before rounding off the month with a trip to leaders Huddersfield.