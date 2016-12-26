"Nervous wreck" Warne proud of dangerous Rotherham United after dramatic Wigan win

Rotherham caretaker manager Paul Warne will not look back on his side's dramatic 3-2 win over Wigan with much enjoyment.

The Millers looked set for a far more comfortable Boxing Day as they enjoyed a 3-0 half-time lead over their nearest rivals thanks to goals from Aimen Belaid, Danny Ward and a Dan Burn own goal.

But they nearly threw it away in the second half as Wigan staged a fightback and made it a tense affair as Yanic Wildschut and Jordi Gomez found the net.

The Millers just had enough to hold on in a nervy ending, but it left Warne needing a lie down.

"I was a nervous wreck," Warne said. "When the first one went in I started to worry because momentum is a massive thing in sport. I thought, 'Here we go'. I felt a bit helpless.

"They kept coming at us, but I am proud of the lads, they give everything, they put their bodies on the line.

"I never expected it to be easy, no game is.

"I tried to send them out as positive as I could and we started the game really well. They looked confident and bright. I don't think 3-0 flattered us at all, we were worthy of our lead.

"I thought we were a constant threat. I was proud of the way we played, I thought they were really good.

"Did I enjoy the second half? No. Am I happy with the win? Yes."

Such a nervy ending looked impossible at the half-time break as an imperious Rotherham looked already home and dry.

Belaid rammed them ahead early on from a set-piece, Ward's deflected effort made it two and an outstanding first half was capped in injury time when Burn put through his own net.

Wigan gave themselves hope as Wildschut and Gomez struck into the bottom corner from a similar range, but they just gave themselves too much to do.