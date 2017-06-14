New Rotherham United signing Darren Potter eyes immediate promotion back to Championship

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Darren Potter is looking to send Rotherham United back to the Championship after completing his move to the New York Stadium.

Potter became Rotherham's second signing of the summer having been out of contract at MK Dons.

The former Liverpool schoolboy joins Michael Ihiekwe in the Millers ranks after signing a two year deal.

Potter said: “It's been a bit of a strange summer being out of contract and not knowing what you're doing next, so to finally have something in plan now is great.

“It would be nice if we could bounce back straight away after the season last season and that will be the aim, so I'm looking forward to getting started”.

Potter is no stranger to Yorkshire football, having played for Wednesday 106 times over three seasons before moving to Milton Keynes in 2011.

He already has experience of promotion from League One with MK Dons and will be looking to replicate that feat with the Millers.

“I've been free from injury for a very long time and not suffered many throughout my career and I've got a lot of games and experience under my belt," added the former Republic of Ireland international.