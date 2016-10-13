No room for self-pity at Rotherham United, insists boss Alan Stubbs

ALAN STUBBS has stressed that he will not tolerate his Rotherham United players feeling sorry for themselves after the toughest of starts to the Championship campaign.

The Millers prop up the table ahead of the resumption after the latest international break, having claimed just one victory in 11 league matches – with no points gained at all on their travels so far in 2016-17.

The fixture list has hardly afforded them any favours by way of a weekend away game at second-placed Norwich City, with the Millers having not won at Carrow Road in nine visits since a 2-1 win in April 1966.

Following that, there is no respite with the Millers visiting sixth-placed Birmingham City on Tuesday night, with a home game against play-off chasing Reading five days later.

But Stubbs, whose side have leaked 16 goals in five away outings thus far, is steadfastly refusing to be downcast and is adamant that he and his players have plenty of reasons not to be.

His sense of confidence is borne from the Millers’ last two displays – albeit in narrow losing causes – to the high-flying duo of Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town.

Stubbs said: “In the last two games, I do not think anyone could have denied we could have taken something from each of them. Unfortunately, we have taken nothing.

“But I have told them: ‘Do not even attempt to feel sorry for yourselves.’ That is going to get you nothing.

“The only thing that is going to get you something is to keep working hard, keep putting the performance levels in. And it will change. It will turn for you.”

A firm proponent in the mantra that good performances will eventually be rewarded in terms of substantive results, Stubbs is confident that the tide will turn given time.

That will be more so if his side carry on from where they left off against the Magpies and Town, when his players pushed both teams all the way.

He added: “It is going in the right direction. I certainly feel as if we are starting to produce a performance that reflects what we want for the club.

“There was a lot more devilment, desire and commitment and it was better organised. So all these things are starting to come to fruition a little bit.

“But the most important thing is that I want the players to be rewarded now for their efforts in terms of taking something from the games. I feel for them.”