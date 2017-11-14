O’Donnell impressed as Millers claimed derby draw

PICKING over the bones of Rotherham United’s derby draw at Doncaster Rovers, the performance of under-fire goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell was not lost upon manager Paul Warne.

It has been a decidedly mixed season for the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City player, who made a costly mistake in the Millers’ recent FA Cup exit at Crewe Alexandra.

It was up in the air as to whether the Millers’ chief would stick with O’Donnell or use veteran Lewis Price for Saturday’s Keepmoat Stadium clash. In the event, a finger injury sustained by the latter in training last Thursday made the decision straightforward.

While not having masses to do against Rovers, O’Donnell – powerless to prevent Richard Wood’s own goal from putting Rovers ahead – handled competently in a sound showing likely to have provided a morale-boost after the previous Saturday’s events.

Warne, who has loan goalkeeper Marek Rodak back from international duty this weekend, said: “I thought there was not one thing he did wrong.

“We spoke about the Crewe thing. Everyone is going to make a mistake; it is hard being a goalkeeper. I could not be a goalkeeper; the monkey in my brain would be clapping symbols, you have too much time on your own.

“When you make a mistake as a goalie, you cannot go and tackle anyone, you just have to wait. I thought he was outstanding (at Doncaster), came for everything I wanted him to and I am pleased for him.”

Winger Jon Taylor is a doubt for Saturday’s home game with League One leaders Shrewsbury – managed by Warne’s good friend and ex-Millers team-mate Paul Hurst – after coming off at the weekend with a knee issue.

But on the plus side, left-back Joe Mattock and captain Lee Frecklington are back in the reckoning from suspension and injury respectively.

Warne, whose side have not won in the league for their past four matches, said: “Taylor’s knee was sore, I think he took a whack on the part he has been struggling with. I think he will be a doubt for the weekend.

“I have got Frecks and Joe Mattock coming back, which is a joy of joys.

“We had to play a little bit of an imbalanced back four, with Michael (Ikiekwe) coming in and Josh (Emmanuel) getting out wide and it did not work as well as I would have liked, but we had no alternative.”