‘On track’ ... but Rotherham United’s Kirk Broadfoot won’t be rushed back

KENNY JACKETT says that Rotherham United defender Kirk Broadfoot will not be rushed back into the fray for fear of suffering a relapse following surgery on a disc injury in his back.

In a bid to provide clarity regarding the fitness of the Scottish centre-half, Jackett enlisted the Millers head of medical services Mike Preston to deliver an update, with Broadfoot in ‘the middle stage’ of a ‘four to seven month’ rehabilitation following back surgery three months ago.

Broadfoot has also had a couple of injections and while Jackett is hopeful he will return to action sooner rather than later, he will not be overly pushing the player.

Jackett, whose bottom-placed side will welcome Leeds United in a televised Championship derby on Saturday evening, said: “He’s worked hard, it remains to be seen how quickly he comes back because it depends on how he reacts to the latter part of the work.

“But all we can say is that so far he is on course.

“He is greatly missed, but we are pleased with his progress. There has been a lot of questions come at me about Kirk.”

Meanwhile, Millers trialist Jordan Spence is currently training with another club, Jackett confirmed.

On Spence, he added: “He’s not with us at the moment, he might come back though. He is just in talks with another club at the moment.

“There was no offer here, but he has been invited to keep training with us with a view to that - that’s where he was at.”