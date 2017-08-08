People shouldn’t lose belief in us after one loss, urges Warne

FOR Paul Warne and his management team, the pain of every setback for Rotherham United is twofold.

The Millers are not just Warne’s employers, but also the club for which he will always feel a deep and lasting sense of affection.

The situation is the same for his team of Richie Barker, John Breckin, Matt Hamshaw and Mike Pollitt.

A deflating opening-day loss at Fleetwood took the shine off a vibrant pre-season for the new-look Millers, who were backed by 1,100 fans on the Fylde coast.

Warne is acutely conscious of the need not to pass up successive home matches in cup and league against the Red Imps and Southend in his quest to retain the levels of positivity from a hitherto bright summer.

He said: “We harp on about the fact that we are all Rotherham people here who are running the club at the moment and are all massive fans who love the club and are trying to do well and bring success back.

“But when you lose a game, you do not want people to start losing belief in you.

“We are going to lose football matches, obviously. But you do not want to lose back-to-back games to put more pressure on the lads for Saturday.”

Warne has confirmed that he is “pretty close” to bringing in a couple of defenders, a right-back and a centre-half.

Warne, also seeking to bring another central midfielder before the end of the month, said: “One is virtually done. The other, a younger lad, is now at the club to train. He would be back-up for Semi (Ajayi).”

Last six games: Rotherham DLWDDL Lincoln WWWDDD.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).

Last time: Rotherham 1 Lincoln 0; August 31, 2010; JP Trophy.