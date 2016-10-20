POLL: Rotherham United ‘in talks’ with former Millwall manager Kenny Jackett

Former Wolves manager Kenny Jackett is primed to take over at Sky Bet Championship strugglers Rotherham.

The Millers made Alan Stubbs their shortest serving manager in the club’s history on Wednesday when they fired him after a run of six successive defeats.

And they are acting fast in finding a replacement and it is understood that tales with Jackett are already taking place.

He could even be in the hotseat before Saturday’s visit of Reading, with chairman Tony Stewart hoping for a quick appointment.

VOTE: Who should become the new Rotherham United manager?

The 54-year-old has been out of work since leaving Molineux in the summer and also has jobs at Millwall, Swansea and Watford on his CV.

If Jackett does get the nod he will become the fifth manager in the last 14 months at New York Stadium and is tasked with the job of leading the Millers away from danger as they currently sit six points from safety after picking up just one win in 13 games under Stubbs.

View Rotherham United’s season stats

Fitness coach Paul Warne, assisted by goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble, took training on Thursday and will manage the team on Saturday if no appointment is made.

Stubbs lasted just 14 games in South Yorkshire following his June appointment, but was undermined by shocking results on the pitch. He lost 10 games, conceding 37 times, while losing all seven of the club’s away matches.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post by following us on social media. Like the Yorkshire Post Sport Facebook page, follow @YPSport on Twitter and take a look at @YPSport on Instagram.