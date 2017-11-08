Price is right for Rotherham United after seizing his Checkatrade chance

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says that goalkeeper Lewis Price is firmly in the mix to feature in Saturday’s derby at Doncaster Rovers.

The 33-year-old custodian made his first Millers appearance since early April in Tuesday night’s 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy victory at Bradford City – with Warne admitting he has a decision to make as to whether Price or Richard O’Donnell starts at the Keepmoat Stadium, with loanee Marek Rodek on international duty with Slovakia under-21s.

On Price’s chances of featuring ahead of O’Donnell, who made a costly mistake in the weekend FA Cup exit at Crewe, Warne said: “I cannot see why not. I would not disregard anyone’s opportunity.

“Pricey kept a clean sheet and if he trains the best and catches our eye for Saturday, he has got as much right to that shirt as Rich or Marek has.

“We have been conceding goals and we have to look to change things. I am not blaming the goalkeepers solely for that.

“But I will pick a team for Saturday that I think will be the most competitive. If that includes Pricey, good luck to him.”

Meanwhile, Warne has confirmed that top-scorer Kieffer Moore, Michael Ihiekwe and Darren Potter will be available for Saturday’s derby against near-neighbours Rovers, despite some suggestions that they may miss the game through suspension.

The Millers are set to be backed by a travelling contingent of just under 4,000 for the lunch-time kick off and Warne says that one or two other senior players who caught the eye in the trophy win at Valley Parade have provided him with some food for thought.

Warne said: “It was a good chance to impress and lot of players came away with a lot of plaudits. They should be happy with their day’s work.

“We had not won for a few games, so it was nice to get back to winning ways.”