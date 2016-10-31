Reasons to be cheerful: Rotherham United boss Kenny Jackett sees the positives despite late goal at Ipswich Town

Kenny Jackett believes his Rotherham side showed they have the fight for a Championship relegation scrap despite conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser at Ipswich.

An entertaining 2-2 draw at Portman Road saw Ipswich get off to a flyer thanks to Freddie Sears’s second goal in consecutive home matches.

But with seven minutes on the clock, Rotherham equalised when Danny Ward pounced on some statuesque home defending to fire home from close range.

Ipswich looked more threatening throughout the first half but it was the Millers, and Ward again, who took the lead three minutes after the restart when more calamitous defending following Will Vaulks’s long throw allowed the Millers striker to volley home.

Just as it looked like Rotherham would end a run of 10 games without a win, David McGoldrick drilled an expert low shot into the far corner.

Summing up the match, Jackett said: “Football can be a cruel game and it is very deflating for our players who worked so hard during the match.

“It was a terrific strike from McGoldrick but it is the second late goal we have conceded in the last week and it is costing us.

“There are things we need to work on but we were very competitive and we look like we have a goal threat. And we also stopped the rot of defeats.”

Of his striker Ward, who took his tally to eight for the season, Jackett added: “Danny took his goals very well and with his pace, he is always going to be a threat. We need to utilise him properly.”

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski, Chambers, Webster, Berra, Kenlock (Varney 83), Skuse, Bishop (Williams 66), Ward (Best 66), McGoldrick, Lawrence, Sears. Unused substitutes: Gerken, Bru, Grant, Emmanuel.

Rotherham United: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor (Odemwingie 80), Halford (Ball 35), Vaulks, Newell, Ward, Blackstock. Unused substitutes: Kelly, Forde, Forster-Caskey, Price, Brown.

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).