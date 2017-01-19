Richard O'Donnell returns to Rotherham United on rescue mission

Richard O’Donnell returned to South Yorkshire today hoping to help Rotherham United secure their Championship status.

The 28-year-old came up through the Academy at neighbours Sheffield Wednesday - and even had a loan spell with the Millers back in 2008.

But O’Donnell yesterday signed a permanent deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until the summer of 2019.

He arrives from Bristol City with Rotherham nine points adrift of safety in the Championship and facing a daunting trip to leaders Newcastle United this weekend.

But the goalkeeper is just relieved to finally sort out the move and now wants to contribute towards an unlikely Great Escape.

“I'm delighted to be here. It's been going on for a few days really trying to get things over the line,” O’Donnell said.

“It's been difficult with the amount of games that Bristol City have had as well, so I'm delighted to finally get it done, and I'm looking forward to cracking on.

“It's to play football, that's exactly the reason and the main reason. I want to be a footballer that's remembered for playing football and not for sitting there and picking up a nice wage and not doing anything with my career.”

The Sheffield-born goalkeeper - who will wear the No 18 shirt - left Wednesday for Chesterfield in 2012, and had spells at Walsall, Wigan and Bristol City before returning to South Yorkshire.

He said: “I've had a couple of moves in the last few years and obviously being from round this neck of the woods it would be nice to settle and have a good few years.

“Hopefully we can stay in this league this season and then kick on again.

“I've played here a few times in the meantime, but we were at Millmoor with a different training ground and obviously a lot of different personnel, so it's totally changed and obviously you just have to look around the place - it's fantastic and it's all moving forward really well.”