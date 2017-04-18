Rotherham unable to convert lead into victory at Reading

ROTHERHAM UNITED lost after taking the lead against promotion-chasing Reading, but manager Paul Warne paid tribute to their efforts.

“Reading have strengths throughout the pitch, but, when we got the ball, we tried to be as economical with it as we could,” Warne said.

“We tried to keep it and cause Reading problems. To go in 1-0 up at half-time was a good thing. I thought that if we could ride the first 20 minutes of the second half, we might be able to get a positive result. Then (Lewis) Grabban comes on and scores a worldie and Reading put a lot of pressure on us.

“The ways the lads are playing, considering their season is as good as over, they’re not giving up. I’ve got a lot of respect for that.”

Rotherham, had begun brightly and went ahead in the 19th minute when Tom Adeyemi poked home from close range.

But Reading improved markedly after the interval .

Jaap Staam’s side ultimately secured victory thanks to substitute Lewis Grabban’s fierce volley and a tap-in from John Swift.

Reading: Al Habsi, Gunter, Moore, Blackett, Obita, Swift, Williams, Meite (Kelly 46), Beerens (Grabban 65), McCleary (Popa 90), Kermorgant. Unused substitutes: Evans, Tiago Ilori, Jaakkola, Oxford.

Rotherham United: O’Donnell, Fisher (Clarke-Harris 74), Ajayi, Wood, Mattock, Smallwood, Taylor, Adeyemi (Yates 83), Vaulks, Ward, Morris (Newell 58). Unused substitutes: Belaid, Bray, Purrington, Bilboe.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire).