Rotherham United 1 Preston North End 3: Millers are ‘deflated’ admits Jackett as winless run hits the dozen

Rotherham’s winless run was extended to 12 games with a 3-1 loss to Preston.

First half headers from Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson did the damage against Kenny Jackett’s men, who are also winless under the former Wolves manager.

Richard Wood netted a second half header for Rotherham but it only proved to be a consolation after Marnick Vermijl sealed victory in the final 10 minutes.

Rotherham boss Kenny Jackett said: “It’s deflating for the players because you need to stay in games.

“We didn’t do enough and we didn’t have a defensive solidity about us that could keep us in the game.

“I am learning about the players and trying to find the best combination for us.

“We have quite clearly given away far too many goals this season. Since I’ve come in we have conceded six goals in three games and it’s very difficult to get points under those circumstances.”

Both teams had chances to go in front early in the game.

First, Tom Clarke headed wide for the visitors and at the other end Dexter Blackstock’s header from Joe Mattock’s cross was just snatched away from Danny Ward by goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Robinson then missed a glaring chance from just yards out., making a mess of the connection from Aiden McGeady’s cross.

Ben Pringle, against his former club, had to be alert to clear a deflected corner off the line.

Rotherham skipper Wood was the next to come close after his flicked header from Will Vaulks’ long throw dribbled wide of the far post.

But it was Preston who went in front in the 22nd minute.

After sustained build-up down the left, a perfect cross into the box from Greg Cunningham was met powerfully by the head of Hugill who guided the ball in off the post.

Rotherham responded reasonably well with Mattock firing a shot in from distance but the deficit was doubled on 27 minutes by Robinson.

McGeady tricked his way down the left before teeing up the striker for an easy finish from six yards.

The hosts had a half chance to get one back before the break but winger Jon Taylor blasted over from the edge of the box.

Jackett brought on Greg Halford and Peter Odemwingie for the second half as Rotherham looked to salvage something from the game.

It was the visitors who had the first effort on goal in the half but substitute Simon Makienok struck straight at Lee Camp from the edge of the box following a pass from Pringle.

McGeady’s shot was then parried by Camp and the follow up fell kindly to Robinson but he ballooned his shot over the bar.

Robinson came much closer to a third moments later with a powerful effort from the edge of the box that whistled just wide.

Nigerian international Odemwingie had improved Rotherham’s attacks and his creativity handed them a lifeline on 71 minutes.

Odemwingie showed great skill before crossing for Wood to flick a header beyond Maxwell’s reach.

The points were sealed on the counter-attack on 80 minutes with Preston breaking rapidly down the left and Daniel Johnson crossing for substitute Vermijl to tap in at the back post.

