Rotherham United 2 Lincoln City 1: Millers survive scare to advance in Carabao Cup

Have your say

A late strike by substitute Anthony Forde ensured Rotherham squeezed past battling Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

The Millers were given a scare by Lincoln who had threatened to take the tie into extra-time when Billy Knott cancelled out Jamie Proctor’s opening.

But Forde came off the bench to restore Rotherham’s one goal cushion with just 11 minutes left.

The home side had started strongly with only an excellent save from Josh Vickers preventing Kieffer Moore from putting them ahead. Matt Green headed wide when he should have scored for the visitors four minutes later.

Moore and Joe Newell both went close with efforts as Rotherham looked dangerous.

The pressure paid when Jamie Proctor rifled home from the edge of the box on 39 minutes.

Richard O’Donnell denied Sean Raggett with a great save two minutes later and Vickers alertly tipped over a dangerous cross from Moore.

Vickers was at his best moments later when he saved efforts from Newell and Danny Williams.

They proved to be vital saves when Knott dragged the battling Imps level on 64 minutes.

But Rotherham restored their advantage when substitute Forde slotted home after a good move involving Newell and Joe Mattock.

Rotherham United: O’Donnell, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Ihiekwe, Mattock, R Williams (Forde, 63), Frecklington (Vaulks 90), Potter, Newell, Proctor (Clarke-Harris 88), Moore. Unused substitutes: Bilboe, Purrington, Da Ball, Taylor.

Lincoln City: Vickers, Long, Dickie, Raggett, Eardley, Maguire-Drew (Arnold 67), Bostwick, Woodyard, H. Anderson, Knott (Rhead 82), Green (Palmer 64). Unused substitutes: Farman, Whitehouse, Howe, Chapman.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear).