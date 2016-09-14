Rotherham United 2 Nottingham Forest 2: Our best display of season, says Alan Stubbs

“Exciting, disappointing and frustrating,” was how Rotherham manager Alan Stubbs described his side’s pulsating 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest as Jon Taylor claimed a brace with a late equaliser.

“I thought that was our best performance of the season, but I thought we should have had the three points, although it feels like a moral victory,” insisted Stubbs, who added: “I must have run over a black cat with some of the luck that didn’t go our way.

“At 2-1 down the fans were right behind the team and I thought getting the equaliser was the least we deserved. Sometimes you do get the rewards when you put the hard work in.”

Rotherham took a deserved half-time lead, with Taylor driving home Izzy Brown’s pass.

The visitors were barely a threat in the first 45 minutes, but once Nicklas Bendtner was introduced just before the hour mark they looked a different beast and levelled when Matt Mills headed in Henri Lansbury’s corner.

Millers defender Darnell Fisher then saw red for a crude lunge on Ben Osborn and Apostolos Vellios stunned the hosts from the restart with a brilliant overhead kick, but never-say-die Rotherham hit back with Taylor’s second of the game, clinically driving the ball past Vladimir Stojkovic.

Lansbury was then twice denied by former Forest goalkeeper Lee Camp and Bendtner hit a post as Forest threatened to steal it at the death.

Despite Taylor’s two-goal blast, it was Chelsea loanee Brown who ran the show for Rotherham and Stubbs was quick to praise the youngster’s contribution.

“Izzy has been getting better and better,” he said. “He wasn’t match sharp when he first came here, but his ability has never been in question. He has unbelievable quality.”

Fisher saw red for Rotherham just before Forest’s second goal and his manager had no complaints, adding: “When you’re on a yellow, you shouldn’t be giving the referee the opportunity to give you a second.”

Forest boss Philippe Montanier admitted he also had mixed emotions as his side were denied a rare away win.

“It was enjoyment followed by disappointment,” he revealed. “The late goal we conceded was disappointing as there was a big foul on Eric Lichaj and the referee was about five or six metres away from it.”

He was pleased with the performance of his men, though, adding: “For me, they played well in the first half and were even better in the second until right at the end. They gave me everything and I am really proud of my players. We are getting closer to winning our first away game.

“Their goalkeeper pulled off two magnificent saves at the end, so I am not too disappointed.”

Vellios is making a habit of scoring spectacular goals and Montanier added: “Brilliant goals for him in two consecutive games is very important for him and for us. That will do his confidence no end of good.”