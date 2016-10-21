Rotherham United appoint Kenny Jackett as manager

ROTHERHAM UNITED have appointed Kenny Jackett as the club’s new manager.

The Millers moved quickly following the decision to sack Alan Stubbs after Tuesday night’s defeat at Birmingham City, the club’s sixth in a row.

Jackett has signed a three-year contract and will take charge of tomorrow’s game at home to Reading.

The 54-year-old is United’s fourth appointment since Steve Evans was sacked a little over a year ago.

He arrives at the New York Stadium with a wealth of managerial experience following spells with Watford, Swansea City, Millwall and Wolverhampton Wanderers.