Rotherham United boss Paul Warne provides fitness update on duo ahead of Doncaster Rovers clash

Paul Warne has confirmed he has no major fitness issues in his squad ahead of Rotherham United's South Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday lunch-time.

Captain Lee Frecklington and left-back Ben Purrington are back in training, but the game is likely to come soon for the duo, with Joe Mattock suspended for the game.

Lee Frecklington

Millers boss Warne confirmed: "There are no massive issues, I have virtually got a full echelon of players to choose from.

"Frecks and Ben (Purrington) are training but this might be a bit too soon for them. We will have another look. I have got no issues."

Specifically on Frecklington, who has been sidelined with a back ailment, he added: "He is close, I don't want to take unnecessary risks. I want to win the Doncaster game, everyone knows what I think of Frecks, he has been brilliant for me and it is no surprise if you look at the games we have and haven't won.

"He's prevalent in the wins than anyone else.

"If I could bring him back I would but we have got two massive home games after that so I have to look at the season in its entirety. If he can play some part, he will but if there is any risk I won't."