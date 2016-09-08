Rotherham United midfield trio in frame for Bristol City return

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Alan Stubbs is hopeful that the midfield trio of Tom Adeyemi, Lee Frecklington and Joe Newell will be in the mix for Saturday’s Championship home game with Bristol City - and says that the Millers’ squad health is as good as it has been since the start 2016-17.

Adeyemi, who joined the club last month on loan from Cardiff City for the rest of the season, missed the 4-0 derby loss at Barnsley just before the international break with a thigh issue.

Meanwhile, Freckington, out since coming off in the opening-day draw with Wolves, is back in contention following a calf problem, with Newell also available following his spell on the sidelines after ankle surgery.

Stubbs said: “In terms of players coming back, it is probably the most positive we have been since the beginning of the season really.

“We had a behind-closed-doors game in the week and were hoping Frecks would be involved, but he had a little bit of a virus and wasn’t able to play.

“But he has trained in the last two days and before that and was at St George’s Park. He comes back into contention for the weekend.

“Tom, all being well, will train today (Thursday). Greg Halford has had a bit of tonsillitis, but trains today.

“Joe Newell got ninety minutes under his belt on Tuesday, which will do him the world of good and is into the fold again.

“Tom has been doing a lot of conditioning work in terms of fitness. It is just that last little bit, with it being a kicking muscle that he got the injury with, which he needs to overcome.

“All being well, if he comes through unscathed, he comes into contention.”

Lee Frecklington celebrates scoring the opener against Leeds United last season