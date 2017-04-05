Rotherham United put their faith in Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED have named Paul Warne as their new full-time boss.

The Millers hierarchy have entrusted the 43-year-old with the considerable task of rebuilding the club following a horror season which has seen them relinquish their Championship tenure in meek fashion - with the squad to undergo a major overhaul in the summer.

Warne, who has signed a one-year roling contract, took over the Millers on a caretaker basis following the sudden exit of Kenny Jackett at the end of November - becoming the club’s third manager of the season in the process - and was handed the role for the rest of the campaign in mid-January.

The ex-Millers forward and club stalwart has been unable to preside over an upturn in fortunes, with Tuesday’s 2-0 derby loss being a club record ninth successive loss, with relegation confirmed in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Fulham.

His overall record in 22 Championship matches is a modest three wins, one draw and 18 losses.

But given the considerable mitigating circumstances, with the club in desperate trouble at the foot of the table and in a hopeless looking position after just one win in their opening 18 league matches before Warne’s first match in charge, club bosses have elected to take a broader view of the Millers predicament.

Paul Warne. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Paul has greatly impressed the board in a number of areas in what has been a very difficult situation over the past few months,” said owner Tony Stewart.

“Paul knows the club inside out. He is a Miller, through and through. While he has held the title of fitness coach, he has always been much more than that under a succession of managers who have all tapped into his knowledge, motivational skills and coaching ability.

“He may be new to management, but all first time managers have to start somewhere. Just look at our club as an example of the past where many of our most successful managers joined at a relatively early point in their managerial career.”

Warne’s honesty, endeavour and character in what he has labelled as ‘ridiculously hard circumstances’ has proved a redeeming feature - with chairman Tony Stewart known to have been impressed by the way in which he has held the fort and kept the dressing room together and shown a clear duty of care towards the club, assisted by ‘Rotherham people’ in John Breckin and Matt Hamshaw.

Surrounded by a full compliment of support staff, bosses believe that the stabilizing influence of Warne - a very popular figure in his playing days with Rotherham - allied to his plans for the future to build a young and hungry Millers squad can start to rebuild the club from the ‘bottom up’.