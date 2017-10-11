Rotherham United quarter-term report: Millers revival pleasing but do League One play-offs beckon?

Yorkshire Post football writer Leon Wobschall reviews the quarter of the League One campaign and discusses where Rotherham United will finish this season.

Watch Leon's season summary in the two-minute video above or scroll down for his written assessment.

Richard Wood celebrates the winner at Rochdale on Saturday, Rotherham's first win on the road for 16 months

So far so good?

All things considered, it has been a really good and encouraging start for Rotherham.

Paul Warne said he would definitely have taken fourth place at the quarter mark. Losing became a real habit last season, it was the season from hell.

Warne was thrown a bit of a hospital pass in terms of picking up the pieces. He did that and got the full time job. He's got rid of some of the characters and the losing mindset. He is putting his mark on the squad but not at the expense of results.

Room for improvement?

Away form has been a real bug bare. At the start of September, the Millers had not won away for 16 months. Given this is Warne's first job in management he has done really well. The 1-0 win at Rochdale was really significant.

They had to roll up their sleeves and dig out a result. It was the first time under Warne they have kept back-to-back clean sheets. They're going to need more of that.

Where will they be at Christmas?

If Rotherham can get that bread and butter side, and steer clear of injuries, you are looking at the play-off mix although they have to be wary of the away form. All is set fair.