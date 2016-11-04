Rotherham United refuse to lie down, insists top scorer Danny Ward

IF anyone is likely to be a talisman for any great escape re-run for Rotherham United, it is rejuvenated striker Danny Ward, writes Leon Wobschall.

The Millers may have endured one of their bleakest starts to a season, but on a personal front, the Bradford-born forward has looked reborn.

Exactly half of the club’s Championship total of 16 goals have been registered by Ward, who is on track to reach his target of 20 for 2016-17.

The 25-year-old is the first to admit that he would gladly trade a few of his goals for the precious currency of Championship wins, but despite the Millers’ parlous position at the foot of the table, he is adamant all is not lost.

Ward said: “Every season I say I want to get to around 20. It has never happened, but this season has started well and I am on track for that.

“(But) the main aim is to win the games. If I can get on the scoresheet, it is a bonus.

“We have always believed we can stay up and get out of it. Otherwise there would be no point coming in every day, we would just sack it off if we believed that.

“No one is giving up, everyone still believes we can sort this out and get out of the position we are in.

“The mood in the camp is good. Breaking the run of defeats last week was important and it was a good starting block.”

New Millers manager Kenny Jackett admits he has been impressed by Ward in his short time at the club while acknowledging that his fine form in a struggling side is likely not to have gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Ward’s current deal expires in June, but the forward remains steadfastly focused on the here and now as opposed to his longer-term future.

Jackett added: “I have been impressed with his work-rate and his quality.

“Whenever someone is doing well, particularly a centre-forward, you are alerting other clubs, just by his form.

“It’s a good thing if your players are getting some attention. We want to keep him at Rotherham, he is doing very well for us.”