Rotherham United: Tough first month for Millers as campaign kicks off at Fleetwood

Rotherham United will face an early test of their promotion credentials after being handed a trip to Fleetwood Town on the first weekend of the new League One season.

Uwe Rosler’s side, who reached the play-off semi-finals last term, will host Paul Warne’s Millers at Highbury on Saturday, August 5.

The match begin a tough opening month in which Rotherham are due to host Southend United and Charlton Athletic on August 12 and 26 respectively and travel to Peterborough United on August 19.

November 11 sees a Yorkshire derby against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium while Rovers will make their first ever appearance at the New York Stadium on February 24.

Clashes against Bradford City are scheduled for September 16 at Valley Parade and January 6 in Rotherham.

Warne’s side go to Bury on Boxing Day, a match followed by Walsall away on December 30 and Blackburn Rovers at home on New Year’s Day.

The Millers play Peterborough United at home ((March 31) and Charlton Athletic away (April 2) over the Easter weekend and will round off their season at home to newly-promoted Blackpool on May 5.