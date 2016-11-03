Rotherham United trio in reckoning for Preston North End encounter

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Kenny Jackett says that Jon Taylor, Lee Frecklington and Greg Halford could be in the reckoning for Saturday’s Championship home game with Preston North End if they come through training.

Record signing Taylor come off with knee problem in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town, but has returned to training today as has Halford, who was also injured at Portman Road.

Frecklington, who missed the trip to East Anglia, also joined back in training with his team-mates today.

Jackett, seeking his maiden win as boss at Rotherham, without a league victory since August 20, said: “Jon has not trained this week, but we expect him to train today and tomorrow and will see how he is. We will assess whether he is available.

“Greg came off with a calf injury and we will see today and tomorrow who he is and Frecklington is in a similar situation.

“They are aiming and trying to be back and it will depend on what they do and how they feel.”

Meanwhile, loan midfielder Tom Adeyemi, who has missed the past games, was due to return to training today.

Jackett, who has taken a look at several trialists including ex-West Ham player Jordan Spence, said: “It is his first day today. He has been ill this week, but his quad has been fine.

“I would think that Saturday will come too soon for him.”

Kelvin Wilson is set to be out for another week to 12 days, Jackett confirmed.