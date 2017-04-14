Rotherham United v Birmingham City - Search is on for Millers as Paul Warne eyes togetherness

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed his intention to bring in three or four new signings in the early part of the close season to start lifting the dark clouds of the club’s calamitous 2016-17 campaign.

The relegated Millers are consigned to last place in the Championship regardless of what happens in their final five matches of the season.

Warne, whose side welcome Birmingham City this afternoon and visit Reading on Bank Holiday Monday, has been busy meeting with targets after being handed the Millers post on a full-time basis last week.

Ability, character and personality are essential pre-requisites for Warne, who admits that a number of his players will be carrying the scars of a desperate season for a good while yet in terms of their careers.

Warne, who says that some of his targets include non-league players, said: “I would like to think that I would bring three or four in during May, possibly June.

“I do not want to do all my dealings in pre-season, it is a different shop. The targets we have identified, we have spoken to them and their agents and they know we are in the ball park regarding the money they want.

“So at the end of the day, it is all about what the player wants to do, we can’t force their hand. Ideally, in the first few weeks in May, we will get some signings in and the fans can buy into what we are trying to do here for next season.

“I would like to get a group together that wants to be together; that helps.

“You see all the successful groups and they are tight, and want to win together and lose together.”

Meanwhile, Warne has revealed that captain Lee Frecklington is likely to be out for the rest of the season with shin and knee issues.

The Millers’ boss says that he has spoken to goalkeeper Lewis Price about his costly late indiscretion that led to Wigan’s heartbreaking last-gasp goal in last weekend’s 3-2 reverse – which scuppered Rotherham’s hopes of ending their 10-match losing sequence and picking up their first away point since October 29.

On Price, likely to be missing today with tonsilitis, Warne said: “I had a personal meeting with him on Monday. He was apologetic; you make mistakes and he apologised.

“What else are you supposed to do? You move on. It just cannot happen again. It is unacceptable.

“I am disappointed, obviously, as is he. He is embarrassed by it. But I cannot just keep berating the lad. It is pointless.”

Last six games: Rotherham LLLLLL Birmingham LDDDLL.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).

Last time: Rotherham 0 Birmingham 0; February 13, 2016; Championship.