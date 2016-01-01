Search
Rotherham United

Rotherham United v Preston North End: Arrival of Lilywhites is reminder for Millers on how to improve

KENNY JACKETT may have his hands full in his quest to engineer a first win in 12 games for Rotherham United this afternoon – but a quick glance at the opposition is a reminder of what can be achieved.

Rotherham United
Leeds United and Norwich City will meet again this weekend following the recent EFL Cup clash between them. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Something for the weekend - Which Yorkshire fixtures to watch out for ...

IT IS the final full programme before the third international break of the season - and opportunity knocks as several Yorkshire teams aim to go out with a bang on Bonfire Night.

Football
Robert Snodgrass lets fly for Leeds United against Northampton Town in 2008

FA Cup archive: Leeds United’s seven goal thriller and NINE other famous first round ties

FOR THOSE minnows starting out in the first round of the FA Cup, they will be hoping it is a case of remember, remember the fifth of November.

Football
Kenny Jackett is faced with a familiar fire-fighting operation at Rotherham United.

Kenny Jackett sets short-term goals in latest salvage operation at Rotherham United

New Rotherham United manager Kenny Jackett has grown accustomed to fighting fires when he takes on a new job in management, as. Leon Wobschall discovers.

Rotherham United
Rotherham United striker Danny Ward. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Rotherham United refuse to lie down, insists top scorer Danny Ward

IF anyone is likely to be a talisman for any great escape re-run for Rotherham United, it is rejuvenated striker Danny Ward, writes Leon Wobschall.

Rotherham United
.

Revealed: Yorkshire’s starting transfer and wage budgets on Football Manager 2017

It’s the game that makes computer gamers stay up long into the night attempting to out-think Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Football
Rotherham United

Rotherham United trio in reckoning for Preston North End encounter

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Kenny Jackett says that Jon Taylor, Lee Frecklington and Greg Halford could be in the reckoning for Saturday’s Championship home game with Preston North End if they come through training.

Rotherham United 1
.

Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Liverpool eye Hull full-back | Redfearn urges Leeds United signing | Lees is ‘Premier League’ class

Another day, another round of transfer tales involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

Football 1
Former Rotherham United manager Ronnie Moore (Picture: Tom Collins).

Ex-Rotherham United boss Ronnie Moore hopes for FA Cup shock on way to milestone

HAVING managed exclusively ‘up north’ in a career lasting two decades, the sight of Ronnie Moore turning up on the south coast at Eastleigh back in August was a surprise to many.

Football 1
England players will wear the poppy on November 11.

England and Scotland players to wear poppies in defiance of FIFA

England and Scotland players will wear black armbands bearing poppies in the November 11 World Cup qualifier, despite FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura’s insistence that no exceptions would be made by the world governing body.

Leeds United 9
Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Bradford City move UP, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town drop DOWN

Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Bradford City move UP, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town drop DOWN

YOU want change, then you have got it.

Football 1
.

Football Today: Gossip, news and more - Scougall lays into ex-Sheffield United boss | Jackett pleased with Rotherham United defender | Clough wary of Barnsley

Scotland manager Gordon Stratchan has left Hull City supporters scratching their heads following the selection of injured midfielder Robert Snodgrass in his squad to face England in the World Cup qualifier next week.

Football
Team of the Week: Who makes the YP’s latest starting XI?

Team of the Week: Who makes the YP’s latest starting XI?

A DECIDEDLY mixed weekend for Yorkshire’s clubs, truth be told, with four winners and three losers on the final footballing action of October - and three draws along the way.

Football 1
'We need to utilise him properly' - Kenny Jackett on Rotherham's two-goal hero, Danny Ward, above. Picture: Tony Johnson

Reasons to be cheerful: Rotherham United boss Kenny Jackett sees the positives despite late goal at Ipswich Town

Kenny Jackett believes his Rotherham side showed they have the fight for a Championship relegation scrap despite conceding a 93rd-minute equaliser at Ipswich.

Rotherham United
Rotherham United

Ipswich Town 2 Rotherham United 2: Football can be a cruel game, admits Jackett

Rotherham United missed out on a first away of the season as David McGoldrick grabbed an equaliser deep into stoppage timet for Ipswich.

Rotherham United 1
Saturday Football Live

Saturday Football: As it happened...

Yorkshire had ten Football League and Premier League games to feast its eyes on at 3pm on a busy afternoon of White Rose action.
Football
Kenny Jackett

Ipswich v Rotherham United: Kenny Jackett aims to reprise Neil Warnock’s escape act

IT remains to be seen if the Red Adair outfit fits as snugly around the shoulders of Kenny Jackett as it did with Neil Warnock during his time at Rotherham United.

Rotherham United
Bradford City and Nicky Law visit AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Team news: Hull City, Middlesbrough; Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday; Bradford City, Sheffield United; Doncaster Rovers

AFter an absorbing week fo Cup fixtures, it’s time to return to the battle for League points as 10 Yorkshire clubs go in search of glory on Saturday. Log on here for team news from your club.

Football 1
Leeds captain for the match Kyle Bartley.

Something for the Weekend: Barnsley, Boro, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Sheffield United

AFTER THE EFL Cup ‘fizz’ of midweek and a few glasses being consumed last weekend too, will a toast be raised for a number of Yorkshire’s sides tomorrow? Here are five pre-weekend observations on the footballing front - ahead of the clocks going back.

Football
Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Hull City UP, Bradford and Rotherham DOWN

Yorkshire Power Rankings: Leeds United and Hull City UP, Bradford and Rotherham DOWN

Much change in the order of merit for Yorkshire’s clubs after a sprinkling of shock defeats, narrow victories and cup progression.

Football 1
Load more