Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town: Warne hoping former Millers favourite Hurst gets warm reception

PAUL WARNE is emphatic in his view that he will be doing battle with not just a very dear friend this afternoon – but a future Rotherham United manager too.

Current incumbent Warne’s friendship with Shrewsbury counterpart and former Millers team-mate Paul Hurst has been a long and enduring one and will continue to be, although pressing business will prevail for a few hours today.

Warne is the first to acknowledge that he will have his work cut out getting one over a big friend in ex-Millers stalwart Hurst, but also one of the most accomplished managerial operators in the land on this season’s evidence with the Shrews riding high at the top of League One.

Warne said: “I think Hursty is the manager of the season in all of the leagues – what he has done there is amazing.

“I was surprised when he left Grimsby to go to Shrewsbury because they were in a horrendous position. I think that suited his work ethic because he went in there and instilled a discipline that they were not used to, so they were going to improve.

“He is a brilliant bloke and you have to do what he wants. He has done an amazing job. I watched a game with him early in the season and he joked that they were 40 points from safety after they had won the first three games.

“Now they have got a different type of pressure because they are up there and they have to maintain it.”

Whatever happens today, Hurst – who made a colossal 497 appearances for the Millers, just nine short of all-time record holder Danny Williams – will be guaranteed a warm and special reception from home fans today and believes that he will permanently return ‘home’ one day.

Warne added: “It will be amazing for him to come back. If it was not me in charge, there would be a part of me that would not mind seeing him win.

“I would like to think that whatever the result, the Rotherham fans will be extra special with Hursty because he really deserves that.

“I would hate the thought of someone behind the dugout giving him abuse, that would kill me. We are better people than that at this club. I would like to think that Hursty would get a real special entrance because his loyalty or what he has given to this club has only been beaten by one gentleman I think.

“We were not even sure that was true. He is a local lad, I think it is his destiny to manage this club one day and I truly wish him well.”