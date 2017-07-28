Rotherham United won’t be held to ransom, vows Paul Warne

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has confirmed that funds are available to strengthen his squad – if the right player comes along.

The Millers have recruited steadily over the close season, bringing in the vast majority of their signings early on in the summer, including striker Jamie Proctor, who arrived from Bolton Wanderers for a fee of around £75,000 plus potential add-ons.

All told, seven new signings have joined the club and Warne is confident that he will receive the green light from chairman Tony Stewart to move for any other targets – if the right player becomes available at the right price.

Two players on Warne’s list of potential signings are Stevenage forward Matt Gooden and Forest Green striker Christian Doidge, although as it stands, the likely asking prices are too prohibitive.

Warne is likely to continue to monitor the situation with the duo and that of other targets, but is prepared to wait for the right player at the right price.

On the situation with Gooden and Doidge, Warne said: “Nothing has changed there. I cannot see anything happening there at the moment. Neither of their clubs wanted to sell them at a price I thought was reasonable.

“I appreciate there is inflation in football, but I will not overspend. I would have liked to have had both of them, but that is not the case. It might happen in January, possibly, or it might be something that could happen at the end of next season.

“As it stands at the moment, I would be very surprised if either of them joined us right now.

“Money is available if the right player is available at the right price. The chairman has been really supportive.

“He has not said ‘no’ to anything I have asked for. If I want a player, there is a good chance I will get him if everyone is in agreement he will improve us.”

On the outgoing front, Warne has seen several players leave the club this month, including Darnell Fisher, Dexter Blackstock and Kirk Broadfoot and the Millers chief expects others on the periphery and not in his plans to follow suit, although he remains relaxed about the timescale.

Warne added: “There is no timeframe. When the season starts, players will see the matchday 18 or 20 and a couple who are out of that might want to go and play football elsewhere, as I would if I was in their shoes and at a good age.

“I would not be surprised if a couple knock on my door. I have got a couple who need to up their game a little bit.

“I am not forcibly telling people to leave, but I could see a couple going.”